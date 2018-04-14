Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan insists their dream of winning the GPL title is still alive

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan believes they have what it takes to win the Ghana Premier League, though he entreated his team-mates to to keep keep on fighting.

The Porcupine Warriors have turned their form in the league around follwoing their 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in midweek - a result that has propelled them 4th on the standing with 10 points after six games.

Annan, who has been the top performer for the side in the campaign so far, has expressed his belief that they can clinch the league title if they play above their limit.

“It was really important to bounce back after our loss to Ashantigold last Sunday because we knew that another loss at home would be disastrous so we worked hard to win,” Annan told the Graphic Sports.

On the team’s league title dream, he said: “Our ambition and target to recapture the league title is still intact and nothing has changed.”

Annan, who has won the NASCO Man-of-The-Match award twice this season, continued: “Things may have gone bad in our last two matches but we still have our eyes on the trophy and nothing has changed.

Touching on their Week Seven league fixture against Dreams FC on Sunday, Annan admitted that the assignment ahead was tedious but insisted the challenge is surmountable.

“It’s not going to be easy because Dreams are a very good side, but we have to be on our guard and be on top of our game to win,” he said.

Kotoko has won three out of six matches, lost twice with a draw and are currently fourth with 10 points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)