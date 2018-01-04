Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan reveals Edwin Van Der Sar inspiration

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan takes inspiration from former Manchester United and Holland goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar, and says he wants to emulate the latter's glittering career by working hard.

The 23-year-old custodian was heaped with praises after an impressive performance for the Porcupine Warriors last term.

Annan emerged as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets as he helped the Kumasi-based outfit finished 5th in the league as well as their FA Cup triumph against fiercest adversaries Hearts of Oak.

The ex-WAFA shot-stopper says four-time English Premier League winner, Edwin Van Der Sar is his motivation and hopes to reach his height to become one of the best in the business.

"I’m 23 years old now and Edwin Van Der Sar is one I look up to. He had the complete package in qualities as a goalkeeper and I do watch his videos a lot," he told the club's website.

He added, "As a player, personal glories are almost always tied to your club’s successes and that’s what I look forward to; winning more trophies for the club for the club so I get my name in there in the annals of the club’s history someday in future. I want to be remembered in the history of Asante Kotoko SC," he said.

