Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi confirms Medeama move
Former Ghana U20 goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has confirmed he is joining Medeama from Asante Kotoko this term.
The former Amidaus Professionals shot stopper has been used as a makeweight to sign striker Abass Mohammed from the Tarkwa-based side.
"For all this while, I have been training with Tema Youth FC even though I still had contract with Asante Kotoko," he told Angel FM.
"They have been negotiating with Medeama SC since I have been seeking for a move away from the club. I will go to Tarkwa to sign for them since everything has concluded.''
By Nuhu Adams