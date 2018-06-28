Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan bemoans football ban in Ghana

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is the latest to add his voice to the current happenings in Ghana football.

All football related activities have been halted after undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed the rot in football in the country through the premiering of his latest investigative work titled 'Number 12'.

It's now unclear when the second half of the Zylofon Cash Premier League season will resume.

According to the 23-year-old custodian believes the suspension of the league is a disturbing issue for the club since it was a time the team was taking shape in the 2018 season.

"We really miss the league. On the part of Kotoko, we were getting back to our form and the team was taking shape before the break of the league," Annan told Virgin FM at Konongo.

"It is very worrisome but we've been discussing it among ourselves. We feel things would have gone well for us should the league was going on."

"We just hope and pray everything settles down for us to return to our game," he desperately said.

Asante Kotoko have started their preparation for the second round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League and have tabled a number of friendly matches during this period.