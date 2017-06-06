Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan targets regular spot in Black Stars team

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has set his sights on winning a regular spot in the Black Stars.

The WAFA shot-stopper is one of the nine-local based players invited by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars upcoming Africa Cup of Nations against the Walias of Ethiopia as well as the double-header international friendlies against USA and Mexico.

The 22-year-old reiterated his desire to become a linchpin in the team but must first fend off competition from Joseph Addo and Richard Ofori to realize his dream.

“It is a big honour for me to be invited in the first place, now is up to me to do my best and stay in the team,” Annan told the media.

“The Black Stars is for every Ghanaian footballer and for me to maintain a regular spot I just have to work hard and stay in the team.”

Annan finished the first round of the Ghana Premier League as the goalkeeper with most clean sheets.

