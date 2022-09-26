Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad reacts to draw against Hearts of Oak 

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has reacted to his side's 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

The Porcupine Warriors shared the spoils with The Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in this week three fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko took the lead in the 57th minute through Mubarik Yusif before Caleb Amankwah got the equalizer for Hearts of Oak through a header in the closing minutes of the game.

Ibrahim Danlad in a post has assured the fans the team will bounce back.

"Not the results we wanted but We are very grateful to our cherish Asante Kotoko supporters. We will get back to our winning ways soon".

Asante Kotoko play their next game against Nsoatreman in their second game in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.