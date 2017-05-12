Asante Kotoko handed major injury boost ahead of Tema Youth clash

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has returned to team’s camp ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League clash with Tema Youth after recovering from an ankle injury.

The highly rated right back has spent two weeks on the sidelines after sustaining ankle injury against Ebusua Dwarfs on match-day 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

Frimpong who commenced full training earlier in the week will be looking to steer the Porcupine Warriors to victory, as they look to break the seven-match win-less streak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against the Harbour Boys.

