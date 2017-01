Asante Kotoko include Isaac Amoako and Jackson Owusu in 29-man roster for season

Asante Kotoko have announced their 29-man squad for the 2016/17 season including goalkeeper Isaac Amoako and midfielder Jackson Owusu.

Both have recovered from various degrees of injuries after sitting out last season.

The squad also has ten new players and 19 have been retained of which four are goalkeepers, 11 defenders, nine midfielders and five strikers.

Kotoko's new signings are goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim; defender Awudu Nafiu; midfielders Ollenu Ashitey, Prince Aquah, Isaac Quansah, Seth Opare and Kwame Boahene.

The three strikers signed are Abass Mohammed, Baba Mahama and Yakubu Mohammed.

Below is the full list of the 29 registered players:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Sowah, Felix Annan, Isaac Amoako and Danlad Ibrahim.

Defenders: Ahmed Adams, Henry Ohene Brenya, Eric Donkor, Evans Quao, Amos Frimpong, Richard Osei Agyeman, Edwin Tuffour, Samuel Abeiku Ainooson, Atta Kusi, Emmanuel Asante and Awudu Nafiu.

Midfielders: Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Jackson Owusu, Ollenu Ashitey, Isaac Quansah, Prince Acquah, Michael Akuffu, Seth Opare and Kwame Boahene.

Strikers: Obed Owusu, Kwame Boateng, Abass Mohammed, Baba Mahama and Yakubu Mohammed.

