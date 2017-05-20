Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir says club's detractors are within

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir says detractors within the club are the cause of their downward spiral.

The club's former technical director believes the in-fighting has been the chief reason behind their rut in recent times.

''People with this management and also the past management did the same thing. Nobody wants to say it because everyone is afraid but for me I will voice it out and I know some people will come and insult me,'' Jabir told Footballmadeinghana.com

''The sacking of coaches is also not helping matters, we cannot keep a coach for a longer period of time.

''We don’t know what we are doing. How can someone organize supporters and go and sack a coach from training grounds, it is so pathetic.''

Jabir has rich coaching experience on the continent having coach in neighbouring West African countries.

The ex-international was on the bench when Kotoko won their last African title in 1983.

