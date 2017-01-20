Asante Kotoko line up King Faisal friendly after botched Libya trip

Asante Kotoko have lined up a friendly against second-tier side King Faisal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were billed to travel to Libya on Sunday to play Al Ahli Tripoli in a friendly but management has cancelled the trip.

The club defended their decision by saying the communication between them and the agent facilitating their travel arrangement broke down.

Sunday’s friendly match with King Faisal would be the third after two other trial matches with Unity FC and Asokwa Deportivo.

Kotoko lost 0-1 to Unity FC last Friday but recovered to beat Asokwa Deportivo 3-0 at Adako Jachie on Thursday.

