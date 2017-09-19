Asante Kotoko made me rich – former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor says Asante Kotoko is a better club than Hearts of oak after his experience with both giants.

According to Taylor, Kotoko made him rich unlike Hearts of Oak that he had to deal with broken promises.

Asante Kotoko stunned Hearts of Oak 14 years ago when they prised Taylor away from their sworn rivals.

Taylor swapped the Phobians for the Porcupine Warriors for a then record fee of GH₵ 40,000 (roughly US$42,000) after three trophy-laden years with the capital-based club, winning the nation’s top flight three straight times and Hearts’ first-ever CAF Champions League trophy in 2001.

And his first season with the Kumasi-based club was a success as he won the Ghana Premier league with Kotoko in 2003.

“Hearts of oak helped me shoot to fame, but I gained all the wealth I have now when I played in Kumasi for Kotoko”, Taylor disclosed in an interview on Asempa FM

“I never touch my salary whiles in Kotoko. The people of Kumasi took very good care of me than when I was in Accra and I still do get a lot of help from the Kotoko fraternity.”

Hearts, however, got their revenge over Kotoko, beating them to win the CAF Confederations Cup in 2005. Charles Taylor played and scored in the two-legged final but it was not enough to save Kotoko from their bitterest defeat ever at the hands of Hearts.

Taylor took to ministry after football and is now a pastor with the Glorious Waves International church.

Source: Myjoyonline

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)