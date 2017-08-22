Asante Kotoko make first road trip in six weeks after fatal crash ahead of WAFA SC clash

Asante Kotoko will be making their first road trip this morning six weeks after the bus accident at Nkawkaw last month.

The fatal crash claimed the life of the club's Deputy Equipment Officer Thomas Obeng Asare with players and officials suffering various injuries.

They will leave Kumasi for Accra en route to Sogakope on Tuesday morning

''What happened was unfortunate but that’s in the past. We’ve moved on,'' said defender Augustine Sefah.

''We harboured fears initially but travelling is part of us. We’ve to let go any fear and believe that, nothing of that sort will happen again. We’ve gotten over it. God willing, we will go and be back safely.''

Defender Eric Donkor added: ''We are used to the practice of traveling up and down for matches. It will be normal for us. What’s important is that, we draw the needed lessons from the July 12 incident and take necessary precautions. There’s nothing to fear. I'm sure we are going to have a great game and a good result.''

