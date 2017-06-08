Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi still dreams of winning the double this season

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi has reaffirmed their commitment they made to the club's fans of winning the double this season despite their inconsistent performance in the ongoing campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors were the bookmakers overwhelming favourites to clinch this season's Ghana Premier League title following their wholesome purchases in the off season.

However, their failure to churn out good results in the first stanza of the campaign has left them in fifth position, ten points adrift of league leaders WAFA with thirteen games to finish.

”Is not all over in our title chase, the points gap between us and WAFA is just 10 points and we have played about 13 matches to go, and anything can happen in football. So our wish is to win every game and secure the three maximum points and if everything goes as planned we will win the league,” he told Sports Crusader.

Kotoko travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in match-day 18 of the GPL on Monday.

