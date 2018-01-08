Asante Kotoko midfielder Mohammed Sylla enraptured with display against Eleven Wonders in G-8 opener

Asante Kotoko midfielder Mohammed Sylla could not hide his joy with his performance for the club in their victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders in the GHALCA G-8 opener.

Sylla, who joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal last month, had a memorable game for the side in their win over the Premier League newcomers as he was awarded man-of-the-match accolade.

The Burkinabe attacking enforcer expressed his delight with his display and says he's looking forward to more superb matches.

“I am very happy to win the best player award. Every game has different dimensions, the first game didn’t go well for me but the second game can go well which it did,” Sylla said in a post-match interview.

“I am very happy here, things are going on well. They speak English and I speak French but everything is okay and they understand my game but as usual at the initial stage, I will struggle a bit but everything is going well.”

Despite suffering a knock midway through the second half, Sylla is expected to recover in time to feature for the side when they engage Dreams FC in Day 2 of the competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

