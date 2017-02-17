Asante Kotoko operations director wants more cash for clubs from Startimes TV deal

Asante Kotoko Operations Director Ernest Owusu Ansah says Premier League clubs deserve more cash from the StarTimes sponsorship.

He claims the live matches on multi local TV stations will dwindle crowds at venues and that will affect gate proceeds of clubs.

StarTimes provides live feed to ten local stations as part of their move to make the league popular.

But it looks like that idea comes as a cost to the clubs.

''I think the StarTimes Sponsorship Package should be reviewed. If you realise there are about ten local TV stations which will show the games live,'' Owusu Ansah is quoted by sportscrusader.com

''Live matches automatically affects gate proceeds of teams whose matches are always shown on TV.

''If they are going to continue with live telecast with Ten TV stations, then I think the monies given to the teams should be increased.''

