Asante Kotoko part ways with midfielder Bennett Ofori on mutual consent

Asante Kotoko have reached mutual agreement to terminate the contract of midfielder Bennett Ofori.

This was after the club reverse its initially plan of loaning him out.

"Management discussed with him and we agreed to terminate the contract," the club's spokesperson Obed Acheampong confirmed to the club official website.

"He was initially put on loan by the club but that has changed.''

The 23-year-old scored two league goals in 23 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season.

He joined Kotoko on a three-year-contract in November 2015 and has two seasons left on his current deal with the former African champions.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)