Asante Kotoko profiting from Ghana Premier League suspension

Asante Kotoko have made full use of the Ghana Premier League suspension, with head coach Seydou Zerbo revealing that they have used the break to improve their players' performance.

The league has been halted due to a court injunction filed by AshantiGold, who have been demoted to the Division Two League due to match-fixing.

Prior to the suspension, Kotoko had one win and one draw in two games and were in the top half of the table. This followed their humiliating exit from the CAF Champions League.

“We have worked hard and used this break period to raise the levels of all the players.

“Overall we have had significant improvements though some are still recovering from injuries,” the Burkinabe disclosed.

Kotoko have participated in a number of friendly matches and will travel to Belize in November to play the Caribbean country's national team in a friendly.