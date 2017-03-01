Asante Kotoko receive Awal Mohamed's ITC to complete registration

Asante Kotoko have received the International Transfer Certificate of defender Awal Mohammed to complete the registration of their former player.

The centre-back rejoined the Porcupine Warriors after leaving Russian side Arsenal Tula.

Kotoko have confirmed receiving the green light from the Russian Federation to finalize his transfer.

Mohammed could be part of Asante Kotoko's squad against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

