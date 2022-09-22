Asante Kotoko reduce gate fees ahead of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak 

Asante Kotoko management has reduced its gates fees for the Super Clash game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday in week three fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The move is part of efforts to rally support from the fan base after the disastrous exit from the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against RC Kadiogo on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko were eliminated from the competition on penalties after the game had ended ona 1-1 aggregate.

The club in a post has thanked the supporters for the support shown the club on Sunday and is appealing for support ahead of the Super Clash against arch-rivals in their first game of the season.

"Management of Asante Kotoko wish to express its profound gratitude to our fabulous supporters who turned up in their numbers to support us on Sunday.

'Sadly the results did not go as well as expected but together we will surely bounce back victoriously.

"As a token of our appreciation to our cherished fans ahead of our Super clash, the management have reduced the gate fees for the Super Clash as follows"