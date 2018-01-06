Asante Kotoko rescind Ashittey Ollenu's contract- Report

Asante Kotoko have mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Ollenu Ashittey ahead of the upcoming season, according to media reports.

Ollenu joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to last term as a free agent from fiercest adversaries Hearts of Oak.

But the 23-year-old could only settle for a bench warming role due to niggling injuries as he made 13 appearances for the side.

And reports in media indicate that the FA Cup holders have decided to discontinue their relationship with the player ahead of the new campaign.

His name was excluded from the club's 26-man squad for for their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

