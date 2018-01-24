Asante Kotoko reshuffle technical team; Godwin Ablodey now Youth Team technical director, Stephen Oduro is senior team Welfare Manager

Asante Kotoko have announced massive changes to its technical team with Godwin Ablordey appointed Technical Director of the Youth Team.

Ablordey, an ex-club captain, was serving as Team Manager of the Senior Team.

He holds a CAF License 'A' Coaching Certificate.

Former captain Henry Ohene Brenya who retired at the end of last season, has replaced Ablordey as Team Manager of the Senior Team .

Brenya joined the club in 2008 from Division-One side Berekum Arsenal.

Club legend Stephen Oduro has been named as the new Welfare Manager.

Ernest Appau maintains his position as Head Coach of the Youth Team.

Englishman Steven Polack is still Head Coach of the Senior Team with former Kotoko player Akakpo Patron, who joined from Premier League side WAFA as his assistant.

