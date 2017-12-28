Asante Kotoko resume camping today after Christmas break

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko will resume training today after a three-day Christmas break.

The Porcupine Warriors commenced their pre-season training at the beginning of the month but due to the Christmas festivities the playing body and the technical team were given some days off.

However, coach Steve Pollack is keen on keeping the players in shape ahead of a busy 2018 hence the resumption.

The FA Cup holders will participate in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and will be hoping to win the Ghana Premier League as well as defending their FA Cup title.

The likes of Emmanuel Owusu, Wahab Adams, Mohammed Sylla, Micheal Abu and Jordan Opoku have all joined the Porcupine Warriors and will certainly be part of Kotoko’s campaign next season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)