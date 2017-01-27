Asante Kotoko reverse Kwame Boateng loan decision; striker registered in 29-man squad for season

Asante Kotoko have rescinded their decision to loan out striker Kwame Boateng.

Boateng was listed as one of the players to leave the club but his failed move abroad led to his u-turn.

He has been included in the list of 29 players registered for the 2016/17 season.

''He’s no longer going on loan as we put out initially. He will be registered. He’s going to stay with the club next season,'' the club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member Thomas Boakye Agyeman said.

The list of players registered for the upcoming season will be out by the close of this week.

