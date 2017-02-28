Asante Kotoko shinning star Emmanuel Gyamfi credits teammates for surge in form

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi says self belief and motivational words from teammates have contributed to his successful spell.

The former Wa All Stars top marksman has emerged man of match twice with three assists in the curret Ghana Premier League season after just four matches.

He assisted the club's only goal in the Ashanti derby on Monday when they beat Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 to move second on the log but tied on points with leaders Aduana Stars.

"I will say that it's my belief and the words of motivation from my colleagues have gotten me going. They have been having words with me at training which encourages me,'' Gyamfi said.

"They also give me guidelines as to how long I can play at top level for Asante Kotoko SC. I always have the feeling of getting the team the needed win and thanks to the supporters as well.''

