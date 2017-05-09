Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asante Kotoko sign three-year contract extension with MTN

Published on: 09 May 2017
Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have announced signing a three-year contract extension with telecommunication giants MTN.

The club's head of Legal Affairs Yaw Boafo confirmed to the club's official website, www.asantekotokosc.com on Tuesday.

''Yes, we've signed it and it's for three years,'' lawyer Boafo said.

But details of new deal are yet to be revealed but the club ''understands that, the new sponsorship package is an enhancement of the previous one and a key feature would see to the digitisation of the club’s media among many other mutual benefits for the two parties.''

MTN has been sponsoring the country's biggest club since 2011.

 

