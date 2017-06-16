Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong anticipates tough test in MTN FA Cup

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has admitted his side will face a tough task in their MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash against Wassaman United.

Kotoko, who seem to be slowly gaining momentum, are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league conceding only one goal in the process.

Their opponents, Wassaman, however are currently struggling in the division one league and find themselves 14th in Zone 2 of the league.

Kotoko welcome the under pressure division one side to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in what is expected to be a straightforward win for Kotoko but Amos Frimpong expects a tough game on the day.

“We have been preparing very well for Wassaman United. It is not going to be an easy game for Kotoko,” he said.

“But I have the belief and the confidence in my teammates that we will be victorious on the day no matter how difficult the game will be.”

Asante Kotoko progressed to this stage via a 1-0 win courtesy a Baba Mahama goal over Proud United in the round of 32.

By Daniel Koranteng

