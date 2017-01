Asante kotoko have signed Ghana U17 goalkeeper Salifu Danladi.

He was snapped up from Sunyani-based lower division side Hamburg FC on a three-year deal.

According to reports, the talented player will serve as back up for senior goalkeepers Felix Annan and Ernest Sowah.

Kotoko have signed Baba Mahama, Heart of Lions duo Isaac Quansah and Prince Acquah and Kwame Boahene from Medeama.

