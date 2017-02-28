Asante Kotoko star Emmanuel Gyamfi admits Zdravko Lugarusic's formation difficult

Asante Kotoko star man Emmanuel Gyamfi has admitted his teammates are struggling to adapt to Zdravko Lugarusic's 3-5-2 formation.

Nonetheless, the Porcupine Warriors have been impressive and are now joint-leaders with 10 points.

''The new system under the the new coach, I’ll say is not a difficult system for we the players, just that as a player you have to work on your fitness level to be able to adapt it very well,'' Gyamfi said in a post-match interview.

''As a footballer, you should be able to play any role given to you by a coach even if it’s difficult but for me I think we are not worried with the new system, because we have won three matches with the system.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)