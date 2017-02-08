Asante Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed declares Porcupines can be champions again

Striker Abass Mohammed believes his new club Asante Kotoko have the credentials to win the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko have been without a major silverware the last three seasons and are seeking to recapture their glory days.

They have a new coach Zdravko Lugarusic and he has promised to make them champions again.

Mohammed, who joined Kotoko from Medeama, is confident the Porcupine Warriors

''Our chances are bright. Kotoko is a very different from my former club and all the club's I've played,'' he said.

''They are ahead in terms of support base and the preparation is unique. We can win the league.

''The reason they brought us here is to help solve the goal scoring problems.I hope everything goes on well for the team so that we can score more goals.''

