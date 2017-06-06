Asante Kotoko striker Obed Owusu urges supporters not despair after Olympics draw

Obed Owusu has urged Asante Kotoko supporters not to despair following their 1-1 stalemate with Great Olympics in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

David Agodorme stunned the Porcupine faithful with his 47th minute opener at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but a late Saddick Adams’ controversial penalty strike earned the premier league giants a point.

“The feeling positivity is back. It’s only unfortunate that, we couldn’t change our home results. Tema Youth drew against us in Kumasi but we beat them in Tema,” Owusu told the club’s official mouthpiece.

“Olympics also defeated us in the first round in Accra. We wanted to beat them in Kumasi. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it”

“For me, it feels like we lost. It’s hugely disappointing but we can’t dwell on that. We’ve to put the draw behind us and move on.”

“Every team is beatable in football regardless the venue, and the performance. We can cause some other clubs to drop points. That’s where our focus should be after the Olympics draw.”

Kotoko will travel to Dormaa to engage Aduana Stars on match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

