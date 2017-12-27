Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams discharged from hospital on Boxing Day
Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Boxing Day where was admission for two days.
Adams suffered a concussion in last Sunday's match against rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana @60 anniversay match.
He was taken off the field and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after collapsing to the ground in the first half of the second leg.
A Computered Temography (CT) Scan conducted revealed the player had no brain damage.
A statement read: ''The striker has been discharged from KATH's emergency unit and will be accompanied home by one of Kotoko's medical team member.''