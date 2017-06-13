Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams hits out on Aduana’s poor pitch

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has blamed the poor pitch at Dorma after picking up a thigh injury.

The newly acquired forward hit the ground running with a goal against Great Olympics but the club will be smacking from the injury he picked up against Aduana.

He claims the poor nature of the pitch caused his exit from the game.

“It is very important for authorities to concentrate on improving pitches in this country,” he said.

“If you see the injury I sustained today, no one touched me. I twisted my ankle due to the bad nature of the pitch.

“This has been a major problem in the local game and I hope authorities will work hard to improve pitches in this country.”

