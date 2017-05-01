Asante Kotoko struggling to find prolific striker to solve scoring problems- Frimpong Manso reveals

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso says the club are strugging to find a clinical goal scorer to augment their attack.

The Porcupine Warriors have found goal scoring an arduous task this season and that has been their bane.

Manso hinted he wanted quicksilver striker who could turn their possession into penatration.

But it looks like the club is running against time to find a quality striker before the second transfer window ends on 15 May.

''No, I haven’t. I don’t have any such player in mind. It’s difficult. I haven’t seen any such player locally as of now who can give you more goals repeatedly. I’ve spoken about the problem to Management. They’ve made some contacts and we will wait to see how far that will go,'' Manso told the club's website in Q&A session.

Kotoko play Hearts of Oak in Accra on Monday afternoon in a Ghana @60 anniversary match.

