Asante Kotoko swat aside reports Dauda Mohammed transfer to Anderlecht fetched them $400,000

Asante Kotoko have rejected some media reports they sold budding striker Dauda Mohammed to Anderlecht for $400,000.

According to Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah, the figure quoted by reporters are false.

And that the sale of their top scorer of last season fetched the Porcupine Warriors $250,000.

‘’If you check the contract well, the money being talked about is $250,000 not $400,000. This has to go on record. There will be other earnings but they are all conditional, for which reason, we can’t say he was transferred for $400,000’’’ the management member explained to Kotoko Express

‘’If he plays a particular number of matches or win their league or plays in the champions league and others; there will some entitlements per the contract but it’s not true that, he was transferred for $400,000’’ the operations Director added before pointing out that, clarity about the transfer fiqure was important for the purposes of transparency.

‘’We want to put this out there so that the public knows the truth about the issue. This is to correct any misrepresentation in the order not to create problems in future’’ He stated.

Dauda last week completed his dream move abroad by signing for four and half years deal with the Purple and White after an excellent 2015/16.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)