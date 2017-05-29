Asante Kotoko sweating over the fitness of hero Baba Mahama

Asante Kotoko will be hoping that the injury picked up by hero Baba Mahama is nothing serious after he was subbed due to excessive pain.

The former Techiman City star was the hero as Kotoko finally returned to winning ways against a resolute Tema Youth side, winning 1-0.

Fans of the club were however left scratching their heads after Mahama had to be replaced by Kwame Boahene with just four minutes to go.

The club will be hoping that he will be fit enough to continue his rise.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)