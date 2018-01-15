Asante Kotoko target Emmanuel Ocran signs six-month deal with Tunisian giants Club Africain

Tunisian top-flight giants Club Africain have signed Wa All Stars forward Emmanuel Ocran on a six-month deal with an option to extend for two years, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Karela United and giants Asante Kotoko after returning from a ten months loan spell at American side Real Monarchs.

Ocran was a key member of the Wa All Stars squad that won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in club's history.

He was called up to the Ghana national team in August 2016 for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)