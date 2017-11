Asante Kotoko are reported to have put five players on transfer.

The quintet, which includes Prince Aqcuah, Issac Quansah, Yakubu Mohammed, Osei Agyemang and Abass Mohammed, have been told to look elsewhere.

It is reported that head coach Steve Pollack has no plans of working with them for next season.

Kotoko have announced they will downsize but will bring in few quality players to bolster their team.

