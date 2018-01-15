Asante Kotoko to face Hearts of Oak in GHALCA G8 semi-final 'Super Clash'

Asante Kotoko will face Hearts of Oak in the first semi-final of the GHALCA G8 tournament on Wednesday in Kumasi.

The first Super Clash of the year will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko emerged winners in Group A after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 on Sunday in their final Group match.

Their perennial rivals managed a topsy-turvy 3-2 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast to finish second in the pool.

The second semi-final will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium between Medeama and Dreams FC.

