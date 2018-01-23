Asante Kotoko to play Béninois Champions Buffles du Borgou FC in a friendly on Thursday

Ghana FA Cup holders Asante Kotoko will engage Béninois side Buffles du Borgou FC in a friendly clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The match will form part of the Porcupine Warriors' preparations ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season as well as the Confederation Cup campaign.

Coach Steve Pollack is keen on building a team to compete well next season.

The Reds will play Club Athletic Renaissance Aiglon (CARA) from Congo in the preliminary stage of the Africa Confederation Cup in February.

Meanwhile, they are also preparing for upcoming GFA-StarTimes Gala slated for February 3 & 4, 2018.

