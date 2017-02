Asante Kotoko have announced a five-member communication team.

The team comprises Thomas Boakye Agyeman who is the the club's Accra Representative and representative on the Premier League Board.

Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong; Editor of Kotoko Express and Asantekotokosc.com, Jerome Otchere; Edwin Okyere Appiah from the National Circles Council and Lecturer and Consumer Psychologist, Alin Appiah Sarpong.

