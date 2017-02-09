Asante Kotoko unveil head coach Zdravko Logarusic and team manager

Asante Kotoko have outdoored head coach Zdravko Logarusic and team manager Shilla Alhassan ahead of the start of the season.

Logarusic, a Croat, was signed last month to replace David Duncan and signed a two-year contract.

Kotoko will be having his third stint in the Ghana Premier League after exploits with King Faisal and AshantiGold.

The club's ex-player Alhassan was appointed to replace Adu Poku as team manager.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic, Team Manager, Shilla Alhassan and the players to be unveiled are all present. pic.twitter.com/gx1V4Kkw4D — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 9, 2017

