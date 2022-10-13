Asante Kotoko urged to include old players in technical department

Former Asante Kotoko star Ntow Gyan wants management to include old players in the club's technical department.

Asante Kotoko's technical team includes Burkina Faso's Seidu Zerbo as Head Coach, Abdulai Gazale as Assistant Coach, Ohene Brenya as Team Manager, and a Moroccan as a Video Analyst.

The legend believes the club have developed a plethora of players on the field who, in turn, have gained vast experience over the years after their playing career to handle the club's technical directorship role.

"You have Ghanaian coaches here I am there Frimpong Manso is also there, Kwesi Appiah is also there, even our very own Malik Jabir is still there Malik Jabir is alive, Ibrahim Sunday is alive appoint them as technical directors.

"If you can bring a coach from Burkina then what is the use of us in Ghana. The problem now is agency the agents are the people bringing this into the team which is not helping.

"In Ghana we don’t promote our people always we should be the apprentice and not progress. We will not move forward, the more you do the work the more you gain the experience."