Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak: Referee Yao Bless appointed for season’s first Super Clash

Referee Selorm Yao Bless will officiate the first Super League match of the season between giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Bless was in charge of the game between the two sides at Accra Stadium two seasons ago, which ended in a goalless draw.

Following the game, he gained the admiration of many, including Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, for his fair officiating.

Referee Bless boldly awarded Asante Kotoko an early penalty in the third minute of the game, which Kwame Opoku squandered, and later awarded Hearts another, which was also squandered by Isaac Mensah.

After the game, the FA president posted on his Facebook page "The match officials who did today's Super Clash have brought respect to the trade. Much respect and Kudos to the appointment Committee. Continuous investment in these officials will make them better and this is our vision", Okraku wrote.

Referee Bless is said to hold the record for most matches officiated (14 games) and penalties awarded last season (eight).

Patrick Papala and Tijani Mohammed will assist him, with Musah Mubarak serving as the fourth official.

The Match Commissioner will be Adam Mukaila, and the venue Media Officer will be Nathaniel Gyasi.