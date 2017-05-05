Asante Kotoko will hit top form soon,says club chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei

Executive Chariman of Asante Kotoko Dr, Kwame Kyei has backed his outfit to return to form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will face fellow strugglers Great Olympics in a highly anticipated encounter in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday having gone seven games without a win and lost to arch rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match last Monday at the same venue.

Addressing the playing body at their camping base in Accra ahead of the crunch clash, Dr. Kyei said, “The club is in difficult times but we would have to persevere to come out of it triumphantly. Things haven’t gone as we wanted it but I haven’t lost hope at all.”

“I am confident that things would change for the better.”

Operations Manager of the club, Ernest Owusu Ansah reiterated Management’s confidence in the team as he also spoke with the playing body in a meeting on Tuesday.

“Dr. Kyei, who is currently the club’s financier hasn’t lost hope so why should you? He hasn’t lost hope and so, why should you? He called me last night. He told me he isn’t disheartened. He’s the financial so if the financier isn’t disheartened then none of you should be.” he said.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)