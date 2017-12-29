Asante Kotoko youth player Douglas Owusu signs first professional contract

Kumasi Asante Kotoko wonderkid, Douglas Owusu Ansah, has signed his first professional contract with the club, the Porcupine Warriors have officially announced.

The prolific teenage midfielder agreed to a 4-year deal in the presence of his father and manager, Douglas Owusu Ansah Snr, on Wednesday.

Owusu Ansah rose through the club's youth ranks after impressing Coach Steven Polack who requested he joins the senior side where he's been involved in the club's preseason activities with performances that has elicited positive reviews from both coaches and teammates.

Asked about his motivation to commit his future to Kotoko, the former Dwamena Akenten Senior High School student told asantekotokosc.com: "Kotoko have always been a big part of my life".

"I have been with the youth team since 2015, counting my days till today. It's always a proud moment for me whenever I came close to the senior players. Today, i get to be with them," he said.

"This club is renowned for giving opportunities to young players to progress into the first team and that was a major factor for my decision to sign my first professional contract at this great club".

