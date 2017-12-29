Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asante Kotoko youth player Douglas Owusu signs first professional contract

Published on: 29 December 2017

Kumasi Asante Kotoko wonderkid, Douglas Owusu Ansah, has signed his first professional contract with the club, the Porcupine Warriors have officially announced.

The prolific teenage midfielder agreed to a 4-year deal in the presence of his father and manager, Douglas Owusu Ansah Snr, on Wednesday.

Owusu Ansah rose through the club's youth ranks after impressing Coach Steven Polack who requested he joins the senior side where he's been involved in the club's preseason activities with performances that has elicited positive reviews from both coaches and teammates.

Asked about his motivation to commit his future to Kotoko, the former Dwamena Akenten Senior High School student told asantekotokosc.com: "Kotoko have always been a big part of my life".

"I have been with the youth team since 2015, counting my days till today. It's always a proud moment for me whenever I came close to the senior players. Today, i get to be with them," he said.

"This club is renowned for giving opportunities to young players to progress into the first team and that was a major factor for my decision to sign my first professional contract at this great club".

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • ST. GHFUO, is this the best you can do? says:
    December 29, 2017 07:31 am
    1. the defence and build up should focus on 3 touch 2. midfielders should do 2 touch 3. when the ball reaches the 18, players must adopt 1 touch...ONLY WHY IS YAKUBU A STRIKER HOLDING UNTO THE BALL, BALL HOGGING LIKE THAT? SMH...YAKUBI AS A STRIKER SHOULD ALWAYS BE INSIDE AND AROUND THE 10. TORMENTING THE DEFENDERS AND GOALIE N MUST ONLY STICK TO 1 OR 2 TOUCHES AT MOST...

