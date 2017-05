Asante Kotoko midfielder Isaac Quansah is very close to joining AshantiGold for rest of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Heart of Lions top marksman arrived in Obuasi on Friday to complete the loan move.

He will not be available for Sunday's Ghana Premier League game and is expected to his new teammates on Monday.

The second transfer window shuts on Monday.

By Nuhu Adams

