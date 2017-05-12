Asante Kotoko’s PRO calls for calm and optimism as new coach Pollack takes charge

There would be no need to exert pressure on Head Coach, Steven Polack as he settles in Kumasi to positively turn Kotoko’s fortunes around, Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong has said.

In his view, supporters have a duty to allow Polack to work and not make high demands that would upset any plans the coach and Management have for the team. Polack was named as Kotoko’s new Head Coach earlier this week. The coach would be in charge till the end of the season. He was introduced to the team on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with Asantekotokosc.com on the appointment of the coach, the Head of Communications stressed the need for everyone at the club to be patient. “Steven Polack has a lot to offer. We must have time for him to identify our problems” said Obed Acheampong.

“We have to give him time develop solutions and implement those solutions. The best coaches in the world had time to build their teams. Polack is a coach, not a magician and even if he was a magician, it will take time for him to perform outstanding acts” he said.

“I know we expect our team to be winning each game but that’s not possible all the time and even in our circumstance, there’s a greater need for us to work more. Polack is the right man for the job. I believe he will deliver but we must be ready for up and downs during his period. Whatever happens, we must support him totally and be patient”.

Source Asante Kotoko team

