Asante Kotoko’s revival well and truly on under head coach Steve Pollack

With the arrival of Coach Steven Polack, the air of a new sense of discipline and verve at Adako Jachie, the Porcupine Warriors are making serious efforts to rediscover their winning form.

The team has gone eight matches – in the just ended first round of the 2016/17 Premier League without a win.

This week, Coach Polack has been in-charge fully directing affairs at the training ground and working to ensure that the team bounces back no matter the difficulty. As the team treks to Swedru on Sunday to play Proud United in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 fixture, right winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi is hoping their recent poor results and goal drought will end.

“We’ve to win on Sunday no matter the situation. I believe victory will re-ignite supporters’ interest in the club and strengthen team spirit to spur us on” he said in an interview. After a brilliant start, Kotoko have failed to glitter, drawing four and losing four matches and thus raising supporters’ anxiety. The scoring rate of the team has as well been low.

In 15 matches, Kotoko have scored nine and conceded nine, with only two goals in the last eight matches. Last Sunday at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the final day of the league’s first round, hopes were high and the feeling of victory was felt by many but the team struggled to find the back of the net, eventually dashing hopes and creating more disappointment.

Sarfo Gyamfi believes the current situation demands urgent response from the players. He thus charged his teammates to double their effort and start winning saying “The supporters deserve the best from us”. The experienced winger is confident that, any challenge Proud United will put up at Swedru must be fiercely resisted and victory chalked.

“Our image is at stake on Sunday. We’ve to win to protect it. There can’t be any room for failure. I want the fans to remain hopeful and supportive. Definitely things will change starting this Sunday” said the former Maritzburg of South Africa player, who has been with Kotoko for three seasons now.

He is yet to win a major silverware since the club has couldn’t win any trophy in 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. Sarfo, who has also played for Wa All Stars before was hopeful that, the situation would change. “I came to Kotoko to win trophies but it has been challenging. Come what may I must succeed this season. It has to be either the league or FA Cup” said the midfielder.

On his general performance Sarfo Gyamfi said: “I think I’ve done my best so far but there is still room for improvement. I hope to keep training hard, deliver my best to the team and bring success” he concluded.

