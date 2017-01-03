Asantehene, Togbe Afede, Dormaahene among top personalities to be honoured by the Ghana FA

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II and Torgbe Afede XIV are among the some of the top personalities by the honoured at the Extra-ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday.

Former governor of Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, ex-Sports Minister Enoch Teye Mensah and mining magnate Dr Sam Jonah are also among the top gurus to receive the award at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, 4th January.

Another former Sports Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo and politician Paa Kwesi Ndoum, who steered his club Elmina Sharks to the Ghana Premier League, as well as former Hearts of Oak chief Ernest Thompson and GNPC CEO Alex Mould will all receive awards for their contribution to the development of football in Ghana.

The ceremony which will climax the extraordinary Congress, will be to acknowledge the contributions of these personalities to the development of football in the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been the life patron of Asante Kotoko FC and played a major role in the all activities of the senior national team.

Aside the assistance he offers the Premier League Board on various occasions, he Dormaahene also founded Aduana Football Club and guided the team to win the Ghana Premier League in their first year in the topflight.

As a majority Shareholder in the club, Togbe Afede has provided the financial strength to help one of Ghana’s most glamorous clubs Accra Hearts of Oak in its quest to revive its past glories.

Former Sports Minister, Hon. E.T Mensah who will also be honored on Wednesday was key in the formation of the current Ghana Premier League as well as the successes of the various national teams during his tenure.

Below are the awardees:

PLATINUM

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asantehene) Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II Torgbe Afede XIV (Agorgormefia)

DIAMOND

Dr. Samuel Esson Jonah Dr. Kwabena Duffour Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo Hon. Enoch Teye-Mensah Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD

J.Y. Appiah Sophia Okuley Kwaku Ampim-Darko Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous) George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous) Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor Ernest Thompson Habiba Atta Forson Alex Mould

