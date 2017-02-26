Ashanti Gold-Asante Kotoko game called off after first half due to heavy rain

Ghana Premier League match day 4 fixture between Ashgold and Kotoko has been called off by officials due to torrential rains in Obuasi.

Match officials decided to postpone the game ahead of the start of second half.

First haf ended 1-1. Yakubu Mohammed gave Kotoko the lead on 14 minutes but lead lasted for three minutes as Amos Addai fired home from close range to level the score for the Miners.

The match will be played tomorrow at 3pm.

